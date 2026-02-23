BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Plans $0.37 Final Dividend

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.371 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 427.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.
BSP Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.01.
About BSP Financial Group
