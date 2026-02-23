BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Plans $0.37 Final Dividend

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.371 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 427.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

BSP Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.01.

About BSP Financial Group

BSP Financial Group Limited provides commercial banking and finance services to individual and corporate customers in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos. The company's products and services include transaction, saving, solicitor's trust, foreign currency, and business cheque accounts, as well as term deposits; personal, home, personal asset, student, bridging, tailored business, commercial and residential property investment, construction development, and seasonal finance loans; debit and credit cards; SME business loans; overdraft, asset financing, insurance premium funding, prioritized loan processing, safety deposit box, and electronic and mobile banking services; and online business banking services.

