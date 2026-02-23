Emera (TSE:EMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. Emera had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Emera Trading Up 0.0%

TSE:EMA opened at C$70.17 on Monday. Emera has a one year low of C$56.29 and a one year high of C$71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$67.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.99. The company has a market cap of C$21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Carlyle Balfour sold 10,000 shares of Emera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.75, for a total value of C$677,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,733 shares in the company, valued at C$523,910.75. This trade represents a 56.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Daniel Muldoon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$536,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159,326. The trade was a 77.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EMA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Emera from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Emera from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Emera from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.00.

Emera Company Profile

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

