Emera (TSE:EMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. Emera had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.06%.
Emera Trading Up 0.0%
TSE:EMA opened at C$70.17 on Monday. Emera has a one year low of C$56.29 and a one year high of C$71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$67.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.99. The company has a market cap of C$21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.59.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Scott Carlyle Balfour sold 10,000 shares of Emera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.75, for a total value of C$677,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,733 shares in the company, valued at C$523,910.75. This trade represents a 56.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Daniel Muldoon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$536,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159,326. The trade was a 77.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emera
Emera Company Profile
Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.