YSS (NYSE:YSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of YSS (NYSE:YSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on YSS in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of YSS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YSS in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YSS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on YSS in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YSS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

YSS Price Performance

NYSE:YSS opened at $25.77 on Monday. YSS has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

About YSS

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

