Trajan Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $320.90 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

