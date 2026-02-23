1,378 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Acquired by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.0%

TSLA stock opened at $411.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 381.31, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

