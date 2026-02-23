1,378 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Acquired by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised earnings estimates for Tesla, citing stronger margin or model mix expectations that support near?term profit forecasts. This analyst upgrade is providing some offset to the negative headlines. Erste Group Bank Increases Earnings Estimates for Tesla
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reiterated a bullish structural thesis for Tesla’s robotaxi opportunity, modeling as much as a $250 billion revenue stream by 2035 — a reminder of why many investors still price in very large future optionality. One Analyst Thinks Tesla’s Robotaxi Revenue Could Soar to $250 Billion by 2035
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory relief: Tesla removed the “Autopilot” marketing term and avoided a 30?day California DMV license suspension — lowering near?term regulatory risk around vehicle sales in a key U.S. market. Tesla Drops ‘Autopilot’ Term, Avoids 30-Day California License Suspension
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider filing: Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros Jr. disclosed an acquisition of TSLA shares — a small governance/ownership data point that has limited immediate market impact. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.
- Negative Sentiment: Operational safety concerns: Reports of five new collisions involving Tesla robotaxis in Austin have prompted mixed analyst reactions and renewed scrutiny over Full Self?Driving (FSD) reliability; that uncertainty is pressuring the stock given how much value is tied to robotaxi success. Mixed Analyst Sentiment on Tesla (TSLA) Post 5 New Collisions in the “Robotaxi” Fleet
- Negative Sentiment: Investor concern: Prominent investors including Ross Gerber say FSD performance “doesn’t seem to be improving” and suggested possible hardware changes — comments that raise the prospect of added costs or delays. Ross Gerber Says ‘Things Don’t Seem To Be Improving’ Amid Robotaxi Crashes
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: Mukesh Ambani’s Jio unveiled low?cost AI hardware (smart glasses, robots) aimed at spaces that overlap with Tesla’s Optimus/AI ambitions — a sign of growing global competition in robotics and AI hardware. India’s Richest Man, Mukesh Ambani, Is Taking On Elon Musk’s Tesla
- Negative Sentiment: Market share risk from rivals: Uber’s CEO said Uber expects to handle more AV trips than any rival this decade — a direct competitive comment that undercuts assumptions about Tesla dominating autonomous ride?hailing. Uber’s CEO Just Delivered Disappointing News for Tesla Stock Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/financial hit: A federal judge ruled Tesla still must pay $243 million related to a 2019 fatal Autopilot crash — a tangible liability that raises both direct costs and reputational risk. Tesla still has to pay $243 million over fatal Autopilot crash, judge rules
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism: GLJ Research reiterated a “Sell” rating on TSLA, reflecting a camp of analysts who see valuation and execution risks — contributing to downward pressure. Tesla’s (TSLA) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Glj Research
In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
TSLA stock opened at $411.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 381.31, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
