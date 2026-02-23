Trajan Wealth LLC Buys 3,367 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.9% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 45.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $525.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $611.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.27.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

