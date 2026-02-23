Trajan Wealth LLC Sells 18,869 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Trajan Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,869 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,903,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 248.9% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.