Trajan Wealth LLC Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,899,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 425.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,757,000 after purchasing an additional 609,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,177,000 after purchasing an additional 478,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%

CAT opened at $759.52 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81. The company has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $649.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.58.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $678.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 141,172 shares of company stock worth $96,514,673 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.