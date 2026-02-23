Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,550 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,550 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 129.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 269,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,319,000 after buying an additional 152,453 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 45.7% during the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.86.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $158.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day moving average is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.