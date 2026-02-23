Westerkirk Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Westerkirk Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 663,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.05.

Shares of PLTR opened at $135.24 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.52. The company has a market capitalization of $322.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,416,822.15. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

