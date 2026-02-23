Reviewing TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) & Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Veralto and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 7 5 0 2.42 TOMI Environmental Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00

Veralto currently has a consensus price target of $108.22, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 399.29%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Veralto.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $5.50 billion 4.20 $940.00 million $3.75 24.79 TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.74 million 1.83 -$4.48 million ($0.25) -2.80

This table compares Veralto and TOMI Environmental Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veralto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veralto and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto 17.08% 35.77% 13.51% TOMI Environmental Solutions -91.40% -91.39% -32.35%

Volatility and Risk

Veralto has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Veralto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Veralto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veralto beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions. The PQI segment offers inline printing solutions for products and packaging with marking and coding systems; marking and coding for packaged goods and related consumables; design software and imaging systems for the creation of new packaging designs; color management solutions for printed packages and consumer and industrial products; color standard services for the design industry; and a software solution that provides digital asset management, marketing resource management, and product information management. This segment sells its products and services through the Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone brands to regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation in February 2023. Veralto Corporation was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company’s products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries, including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

