Citigroup Initiates Coverage on PICS (NASDAQ:PICS)

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PICS (NASDAQ:PICS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PICS. HSBC started coverage on shares of PICS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of PICS in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PICS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PICS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.
PICS Stock Performance
