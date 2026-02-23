Citigroup Initiates Coverage on PICS (NASDAQ:PICS)

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PICS (NASDAQ:PICS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PICS. HSBC started coverage on shares of PICS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of PICS in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PICS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PICS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get PICS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PICS

PICS Stock Performance

Shares of PICS opened at $15.71 on Monday. PICS has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.