ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM Stake Lessened by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,910 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries comprises approximately 0.6% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $30,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 119,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 31,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $1,369,220.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,621.68. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company’s core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

