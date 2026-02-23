Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,262,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,094,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Danaher by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DHR opened at $209.56 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.03.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

