Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 4,314 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 4.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial set a $372.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $320.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $582.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

