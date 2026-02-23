Comparing Qualigen Therapeutics (AIXC) and The Competition

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIXC – Get Free Report) is one of 458 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Qualigen Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Qualigen Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors 4898 9967 15990 376 2.38

Profitability

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.72%. Given Qualigen Therapeutics’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qualigen Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -52.57% Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics N/A -$6.26 million -0.17 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors $432.12 million -$67.78 million -10.63

Qualigen Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics. Qualigen Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 5.43, indicating that their average stock price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualigen Therapeutics peers beat Qualigen Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient’s blood. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.