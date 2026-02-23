Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.21% from the stock’s current price.

AGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

NYSE AGM opened at $150.13 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $148.53 and a 1-year high of $212.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The credit services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.45 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM), commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company’s principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

