Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $69.00 Price Target at B. Riley Financial

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley Financial from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial set a $95.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.06.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

