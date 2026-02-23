Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $162.34 on Monday. Allegion has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $793,821.65. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 13.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 204.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

