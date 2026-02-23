Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE HG opened at $30.58 on Monday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $728.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.00 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 1,404.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

