Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Accenture by 73.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $215.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $382.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

