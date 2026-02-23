Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1,806.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,074,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,921,000 after purchasing an additional 345,511 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,020,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after buying an additional 406,874 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,368,000 after buying an additional 768,150 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,610,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,586,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $74,145,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

