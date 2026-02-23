49,088 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,179,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 347,006 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 452.0% during the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,879,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,298,000 after acquiring an additional 494,735 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

