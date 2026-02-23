Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 29,916 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Timken by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,106,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,311,000 after acquiring an additional 855,961 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,968,000 after acquiring an additional 455,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 241.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,884,000 after purchasing an additional 427,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,369,000 after buying an additional 403,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Timken by 358.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 513,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,265,000 after purchasing an additional 401,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $108.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.78.

Key Headlines Impacting Timken

Here are the key news stories impacting Timken this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks nudged up Q4 2027 EPS to $1.52 (from $1.50) — a small upward revision that supports better late?cycle profitability expectations. Zacks revisions – MarketBeat

Zacks nudged up Q4 2027 EPS to $1.52 (from $1.50) — a small upward revision that supports better late?cycle profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 EPS forecast of $6.96, signaling stronger longer?term growth expectations vs. current consensus — a potential reason investors are looking past some near?term cuts.

Zacks published a FY2028 EPS forecast of $6.96, signaling stronger longer?term growth expectations vs. current consensus — a potential reason investors are looking past some near?term cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Small trims to near?term quarters: Q1 2026 to $1.49 (from $1.51) and Q2 2026 to $1.55 (from $1.60) — modest reductions that temper, but do not radically change, near?quarter expectations.

Small trims to near?term quarters: Q1 2026 to $1.49 (from $1.51) and Q2 2026 to $1.55 (from $1.60) — modest reductions that temper, but do not radically change, near?quarter expectations. Negative Sentiment: Larger downward revisions for 2026/2027 cadence: Q4 2026 cut to $1.25 (from $1.43), and multiple 2027 quarters trimmed (Q1 2027 to $1.56 from $1.63; Q2 2027 to $1.65 from $1.71; Q3 2027 to $1.61 from $1.69). These reductions suggest Zacks expects weaker demand or margin pressure in the near?to?mid term.

Larger downward revisions for 2026/2027 cadence: Q4 2026 cut to $1.25 (from $1.43), and multiple 2027 quarters trimmed (Q1 2027 to $1.56 from $1.63; Q2 2027 to $1.65 from $1.71; Q3 2027 to $1.61 from $1.69). These reductions suggest Zacks expects weaker demand or margin pressure in the near?to?mid term. Negative Sentiment: FY revisions: FY2026 lowered to $5.80 (from $6.04) and FY2027 lowered to $6.33 (from $6.53). Those cuts reduce near?term earnings visibility and are a negative for valuation if sustained.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,283,272.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 266,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,310.26. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $108.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.