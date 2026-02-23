SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 0.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 360,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.56 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

