Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 1,104.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,921 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 461.5% in the second quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

HMOP stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.1068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.