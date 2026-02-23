Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Koppers worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOP. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 17.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 954,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 224,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Koppers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 145.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 110,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Koppers Stock Up 1.4%

KOP opened at $35.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $688.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar?based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

