Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,818 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 44.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 29,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,842.38. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,500. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

Featured Stories

