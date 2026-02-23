Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Increases Position in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,562 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises 1.6% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned 0.10% of DXC Technology worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,452,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,654,000 after acquiring an additional 800,973 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 7.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,995,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,959,000 after purchasing an additional 491,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,381,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,581,000 after purchasing an additional 128,916 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 97.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,933,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,526,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after buying an additional 348,264 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $13.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna set a $14.00 price objective on DXC Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.71.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.0%

DXC stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.07. DXC Technology Company. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $20.29.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.34%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,365.75. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raul J. Fernandez acquired 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $250,637.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 816,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,435,855.24. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology’s core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

Featured Articles

