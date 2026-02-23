Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its position in Seagate Technology by 35.2% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $411.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.93 and its 200 day moving average is $268.13. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total transaction of $204,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,568.91. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,955 shares of company stock valued at $29,925,749. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

