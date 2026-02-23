Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Grows Holdings in Titan International, Inc. $TWI

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares during the quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned 0.33% of Titan International worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 276,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the period. EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 620,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,212,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $10.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $690.08 million, a PE ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel?and?tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

