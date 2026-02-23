Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 98,753 Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.71% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000.

Get JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index. JMEE was launched on May 6, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.