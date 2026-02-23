Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 98,753 Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.71% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000.
JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%
JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09.
JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index. JMEE was launched on May 6, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
