Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,139,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 197.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. RD Finance Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $3,408,000. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $154.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

