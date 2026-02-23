Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $46.67 on Monday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

