Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $24,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,314,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 739,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,305,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $737.60 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $806.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $751.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $743.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

