Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price at $166.56

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.3750.

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. Evercore reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “mixed” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th.

Impinj Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of PI stock opened at $127.92 on Monday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $92.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.87 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $20,242,816.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,132,152 shares in the company, valued at $170,230,374.72. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 589,341 shares of company stock worth $93,200,549 in the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 90.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 101.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

