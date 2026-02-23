Taptica International (LON:TAP) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 and last traded at GBX 1.38. 1,820,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,318,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40.

Taptica International Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Get Taptica International alerts:

Taptica International (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Taptica International Company Profile

Tap Global Group Plc bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 390,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade over 50 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group’s European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.