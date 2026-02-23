Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,496 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $152,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after buying an additional 1,679,215 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,812,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,654,000 after buying an additional 1,302,025 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 58.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,770,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.8%

Teradyne stock opened at $324.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.45. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $327.99.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

