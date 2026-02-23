Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,236,000 after buying an additional 205,043 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,165,000 after buying an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported a quantum networking breakthrough (Qunnect entanglement swapping over metro fiber) and unveiled AI-powered networking/security updates and new Silicon One chips — news that supports a longer-term thesis for higher-margin infrastructure demand. Article Title

Cisco reported a quantum networking breakthrough (Qunnect entanglement swapping over metro fiber) and unveiled AI-powered networking/security updates and new Silicon One chips — news that supports a longer-term thesis for higher-margin infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Market momentum is being reinforced by strong AI infrastructure traction: reports cite >$2B in AI-related orders and a 17% six?month share gain, suggesting meaningful revenue benefit from Cisco’s AI push. Article Title

Market momentum is being reinforced by strong AI infrastructure traction: reports cite >$2B in AI-related orders and a 17% six?month share gain, suggesting meaningful revenue benefit from Cisco’s AI push. Positive Sentiment: Technically, CSCO recently crossed above its 50?day moving average — a short?term bullish signal that can attract momentum and systematic buyers. Article Title

Technically, CSCO recently crossed above its 50?day moving average — a short?term bullish signal that can attract momentum and systematic buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly favorable: consensus brokerage sentiment and rising estimates versus peers (Cisco highlighted as cheaper vs. Palo Alto Networks on certain metrics) are supporting buy-side interest. Article Title

Analysts remain broadly favorable: consensus brokerage sentiment and rising estimates versus peers (Cisco highlighted as cheaper vs. Palo Alto Networks on certain metrics) are supporting buy-side interest. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate social and workforce partnerships (LISC, Per Scholas) underscore Cisco’s ESG footprint and local resilience work — positive PR but limited near?term revenue impact. Article Title

Corporate social and workforce partnerships (LISC, Per Scholas) underscore Cisco’s ESG footprint and local resilience work — positive PR but limited near?term revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and pullback analyses are mixed: some pieces recommend patience, noting that recent gains have pushed valuations above historical norms even as growth improves. Article Title

Valuation and pullback analyses are mixed: some pieces recommend patience, noting that recent gains have pushed valuations above historical norms even as growth improves. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data is unclear or immaterial in the public summaries — no clear near?term pressure signaled.

Reported short interest data is unclear or immaterial in the public summaries — no clear near?term pressure signaled. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded CSCO to Hold, which can weigh on momentum and curb fresh inflows from certain institutional buyers. Article Title

Erste Group downgraded CSCO to Hold, which can weigh on momentum and curb fresh inflows from certain institutional buyers. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale (11,248 shares reported) may raise minor governance/near?term sentiment questions for some investors. Article Title

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $138,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,307.74. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,498 shares of company stock worth $5,641,815 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $79.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $312.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

