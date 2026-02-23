Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,419 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.1% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $200.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $326.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

