Deere & Company $DE Stock Position Decreased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.3% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darden Wealth Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $662.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $404.42 and a one year high of $674.19.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.95.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

