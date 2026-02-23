Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $36.32 Million Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF $IUS

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,134 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 5.39% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $36,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,748,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 87,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUS opened at $60.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $736.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

