Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,661 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 349,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 991.7% in the third quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $204.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $205.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

