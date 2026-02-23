Analyzing City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) & Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares City Developments and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Developments N/A N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies 9.09% 1.00% 0.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City Developments and Advanced Oxygen Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Developments $2.45 billion 2.79 $150.66 million N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 8.14 N/A N/A N/A

City Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for City Developments and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

City Developments has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Oxygen Technologies beats City Developments on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments. With a proven track record of over 55 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 47,000 homes and owns over 23 million square feet of gross floor area in residential, commercial and hospitality assets globally. Its diversified global land bank offers 3.5 million square feet of land area.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of cargo security straps and tie-downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

