Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) vs. DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Surgery Partners has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surgery Partners and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgery Partners -5.21% 2.41% 0.96% DocGo -14.02% -9.11% -6.44%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgery Partners $3.11 billion 0.64 -$168.10 million ($1.36) -11.38 DocGo $616.55 million 0.12 $19.99 million ($0.52) -1.45

This table compares Surgery Partners and DocGo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DocGo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgery Partners. Surgery Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Surgery Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of DocGo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Surgery Partners and DocGo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgery Partners 1 2 7 0 2.60 DocGo 1 4 2 0 2.14

Surgery Partners presently has a consensus target price of $27.11, suggesting a potential upside of 75.15%. DocGo has a consensus target price of $3.21, suggesting a potential upside of 326.63%. Given DocGo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than Surgery Partners.

Summary

Surgery Partners beats DocGo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery. It offers diagnostic imaging, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, pharmacy, physical therapy, and wound care; and ancillary services, including multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, and anesthesia services. In addition, it offers single- and multi-specialty facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home, offices, and other locations; event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts; and total care management solutions comprising healthcare services and ancillary services, such as shelter. DocGo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

