Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUUIF shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered shares of Superior Plus to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Superior Plus to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Superior Plus Partnership (OTCMKTS: SUUIF) is a Canada-based energy and chemical distribution company with operations spanning both North America and select international markets. Through its Energy Distribution segment, the company delivers propane and distillate fuels to residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial customers. Its fleet of bulk transport vehicles and network of retail locations provides reliable home heating, on-farm energy and commercial fuel solutions across Canada and the United States.

The Specialty Chemicals segment of Superior Plus produces and distributes a range of chlorine-based products, including sodium chlorate, chlor-alkali chemicals and chlorine dioxide.

