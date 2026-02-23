Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.
ACLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 target price on Arcellx in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.83.
Read Our Latest Report on ACLX
Arcellx Stock Up 77.7%
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $487,197.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,126.81. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,477 in the last 90 days. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Arcellx
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arcellx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 267.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Arcellx
Here are the key news stories impacting Arcellx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Gilead agreed to acquire Arcellx for an implied equity value of roughly $7.8B — $115 cash per share plus a $5 CVR — signaling strong strategic validation of Arcellx’s oncology program and driving the stock higher. Gilead Sciences to Acquire Arcellx (Business Wire)
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple major outlets (Reuters) confirm the deal terms and valuation, reinforcing market confidence that the offer is credible and will likely close subject to approvals. Gilead to acquire cancer therapy developer Arcellx (Reuters)
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $115 price target (roughly in line with the deal price), a stance that neither materially alters the takeover outlook nor pushes the stock above the offer level. ACLX rating at Wells Fargo (The Fly)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces explaining the rally (MSN, Invezz) make clear the price move is driven by the buyout rather than new clinical data; useful for investors assessing whether the market reaction reflects a takeover premium versus underlying fundamentals. Why is Arcellx stock up 80% today? (Invezz)
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent hedge fund activity: Perceptive Advisors sold ~1.0M ACLX shares in Q4, a reminder that institutional positioning can shift quickly ahead of deal news. Perceptive Advisors sale (The Motley Fool)
- Negative Sentiment: An investor-rights firm, Halper Sadeh LLC, has opened an investigation into whether Arcellx shareholders are receiving a fair price, which could signal potential litigation or pushback that delays closing or prompts supplementary disclosures. Halper Sadeh investigation (Business Wire)
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.
The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arcellx
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.