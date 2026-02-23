Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 target price on Arcellx in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.83.

Arcellx Stock Up 77.7%

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACLX stock traded up $49.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.91. 15,227,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $487,197.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,126.81. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,477 in the last 90 days. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arcellx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 267.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

