Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JonesTrading assumed coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company’s proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.
Armata’s pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.
