City (NASDAQ:CHCO) CEO Charles Hageboeck Sells 1,275 Shares of Stock

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Hageboeck sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $159,795.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,697.72. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of City stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. City Holding Company has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $133.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.11). City had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in City by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in City by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 12,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of City by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on City from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company’s product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

