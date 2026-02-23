Insider Selling: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 5,419 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald Reeves III sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $539,407.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,755.60. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.70. 522,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 125.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Itron by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.90.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

